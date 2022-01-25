Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 45,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

