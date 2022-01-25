Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 101,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

