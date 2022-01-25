Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 406,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

