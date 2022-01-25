Scorum Coins (SCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,614.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $690,835.78 and $2,614.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

