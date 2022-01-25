Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.31

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.31 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.18). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.08), with a volume of 64,489 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79. The company has a market capitalization of £46.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

In other Scotgold Resources news, insider Peter G. Hetherington bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($153,804.64).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

