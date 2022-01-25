Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 18,938 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.