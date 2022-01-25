Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $343.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average is $352.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

