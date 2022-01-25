Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $120.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

