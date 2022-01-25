Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,878,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,289 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

