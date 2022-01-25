Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

