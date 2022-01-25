Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

