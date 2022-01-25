Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

