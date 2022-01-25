Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $85.31 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.