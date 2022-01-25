Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

