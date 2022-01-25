Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

VLO stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.