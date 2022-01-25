Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

