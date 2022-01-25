Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

