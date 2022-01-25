Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 384.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

