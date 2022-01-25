Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,140 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 310.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

