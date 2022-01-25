Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,476 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE NIO opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

