Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

