Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.