Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.35 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

