Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,171 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.79 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

