Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

