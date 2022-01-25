Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$49.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

