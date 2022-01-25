Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.70.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock traded up C$2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.91. The company had a trading volume of 515,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,763. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.