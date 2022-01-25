Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$26.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.70.
TRQ stock traded up C$2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.91. The company had a trading volume of 515,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,763. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
