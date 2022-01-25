Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.50-8.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.