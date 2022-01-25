Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 stock traded down €2.92 ($3.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €54.20 ($61.59). The company had a trading volume of 188,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.70 and its 200 day moving average is €64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.