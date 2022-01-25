ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,132.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $53.27 million and $90,132.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,465,956 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

