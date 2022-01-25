Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,286 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $190,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 25.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

NYSE:SE traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, reaching $143.10. 95,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $289.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

