Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.