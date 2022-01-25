SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2,820.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,362,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 246,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

