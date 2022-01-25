Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Trading Up 6.7%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 329,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 260,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SECO. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Secoo by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 838,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

