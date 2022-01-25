Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $927.27 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $927.27 million and $41.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $6.19 or 0.00016414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007255 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

