Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,319.02

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,319.02 ($17.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($18.35). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.94), with a volume of 7,810 shares.

STB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($24.93) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.62) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.34).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £248.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,319.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,260.04.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.