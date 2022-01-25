Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 6,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $911.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seer by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Seer by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

