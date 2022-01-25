Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 190,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 48,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.48 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.