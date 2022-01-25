Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $314,941.68 and approximately $39,954.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

