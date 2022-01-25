Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,069,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.