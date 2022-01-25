Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.74). Approximately 449,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.30 ($1.84).

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.40. The company has a market capitalization of £549.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

