Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

