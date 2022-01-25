Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $122,032.82 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,434. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.