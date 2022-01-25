Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.20). 1,220,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,877,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.65. The stock has a market cap of £25.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.19.

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

