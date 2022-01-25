Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 27.2% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

