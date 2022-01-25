SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Down 8.1%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 39,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,247,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

