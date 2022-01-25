Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Down 9.5%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. 1,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $597.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

