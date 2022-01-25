Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Down 9.5%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. 1,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $597.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
