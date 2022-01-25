Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) PT Raised to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.06.
Serco Group Company Profile
