Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) PT Raised to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

