ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $237,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $26.59 on Tuesday, reaching $499.25. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.83.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.